MSK Production Releases OPKC For P3D v4

MSK production presents fourth rendition of the Jinnah International Airport Karachi – P3Dv4 with option to install SODE jetways wtih GSX Level 2 expansion.
Jinnah International airport is Pakistan's largest international and domestic airport. It is located in Karachi, Sindh, and its passenger terminal is also commonly known as the Jinnah Terminal. The airport is named after Crown attorney/statesman Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan and its first Governor General, who was popularly known as the Quaid-e-Azam ("Great Leader").
Features
- All major airport buildings built again from Scratch, newer buildings included
- Taxiway signs, and other small details
- Numerous static objects such as service vehicles
- Very detailed taxiways and runways
- General aviation parking area
- Very good frame rates
- Option for SODE jetways (GSX Level 2)