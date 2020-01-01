  • Aerosoft Delays CRJ For MSFS 2020

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-31-2020 12:23 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft CRJ for MSFS 2020

    Dear FlightSim Community,

    We feel the expectation on us to give official information about the release of the Aerosoft CRJ 550/700 for the Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    In this regard we have a concern and we’ll keep it short: We made a really tough decision to postpone the CRJ release into the first quarter of next year. This decision wasn't easy for us, because we know how much anticipation there is in the community for this add-on.

    We have decided to do so, because we want to deliver a CRJ that meets all expectations, but we have not reached this level yet. We need more time for the development and beta testing. We hope the additional time allows us to complete the necessary work to provide the highest quality and the best possible experience for you right from the start.

    We therefore hope for your understanding. However, we do have a little present for you. The first official teaser:

    Source
    Aerosoft CRJ Update
    Aerosoft Previews CRJ In MSFS

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS
    Tags: aerosoft, crj

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beta boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing landmarks long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    peter.west127

    Installing and updating crash

    Thread Starter: peter.west127

    I'm trying to install fs 2020 via digital download. I easily got the 107 gb of data and then the program starts the update of many more gb's. After...

    Last Post By: g7rta Today, 12:32 PM Go to last post
    stinger2k2

    Another UK pier released today

    Thread Starter: stinger2k2

    Hi all, Today I have released Southwold pier, Suffolk, UK. This is the 7th pier in my handcrafted scenery series. It is free to download here...

    Last Post By: stinger2k2 Today, 11:39 AM Go to last post
    ac103010

    Scarcity of AI Aircraft

    Thread Starter: ac103010

    Can anyone have a guess as to why I have so few AI aircraft at airports? I have approx 200 WOA packages installed and my traffic slider is at 100%...

    Last Post By: longbreak754 Today, 11:35 AM Go to last post
    vomacka

    FSrealWX lite Winds..

    Thread Starter: vomacka

    Does anyone know how to disable/not download winds in FSrealWX lite? I looked at the settings, but am not sure if there is such a option. Any...

    Last Post By: vomacka Today, 11:34 AM Go to last post