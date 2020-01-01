AUscene Previews Parafield For MSFS

Scenery designer AUscene is working on Parafield Airport (YPPF) in Australia for MSFS 2020. They have just released some new screen shots and announced that it is nearing release.
Scenery designer AUscene is working on Parafield Airport (YPPF) in Australia for MSFS 2020. They have just released some new screen shots and announced that it is nearing release.
Can anyone have a guess as to why I have so few AI aircraft at airports? I have approx 200 WOA packages installed and my traffic slider is at 100%...Last Post By: ac103010 Today, 08:16 PM
Icebergs in Fs2004! :pilot: Christopher TaranaLast Post By: daspinall Today, 07:47 PM
Works really nicely in Fs2002! :pilot: Here's the airplane at my Dutch Flats scenery! Christopher TaranaLast Post By: NMLW Today, 07:47 PM
jk10524 jk10517 jk10529 jk10525Last Post By: NMLW Today, 07:45 PM