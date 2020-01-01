VSKYLABS Announces Scenery Project: VSL Base-5

FLASHING NEWS! VSKYLABS is developing a new scenery project for X-Plane by Laminar Research: 'VSL Base-5'.

Scenery project 'VSL Base-5' is introducing the ultimate playground for the upcoming VSKYLABS ATV (Advanced Terrain Vehicles) projects, but not only...

In addition to the various ramps, experimental terrain areas, rock-piles and other interactive physics-based elements, 'VSL Base-5' is including various runways and helipads with the focus on helicopter and other VTOL/STOL flight training (basic and advanced).

'VSL Base-5' is a fictional airport (not existing in real life), however it is constructed and engineered to allow highly realistic aircraft operations (it is not a "fantasy" airport). It is located approximately 40 nautical miles west to Anchorage Alaska, close to the edge of Inner Lake George. Having a close icy/water body nearby is quite handy of you are flying an amphibious aircraft such as the VSKYLABS Icon-A5 or the VSKYLABS Polaris AM-FIB.

Stay tuned for more development news! Release window is set to the 2nd quarter of 2021.

