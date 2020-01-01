  • VSKYLABS Announces Scenery Project: VSL Base-5

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-30-2020 12:34 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    VSKYLABS Announces Scenery Project: VSL Base-5

    FLASHING NEWS! VSKYLABS is developing a new scenery project for X-Plane by Laminar Research: 'VSL Base-5'.

    Scenery project 'VSL Base-5' is introducing the ultimate playground for the upcoming VSKYLABS ATV (Advanced Terrain Vehicles) projects, but not only...

    In addition to the various ramps, experimental terrain areas, rock-piles and other interactive physics-based elements, 'VSL Base-5' is including various runways and helipads with the focus on helicopter and other VTOL/STOL flight training (basic and advanced).

    VSKYLABS Announces Scenery Project: VSL Base-5

    'VSL Base-5' is a fictional airport (not existing in real life), however it is constructed and engineered to allow highly realistic aircraft operations (it is not a "fantasy" airport). It is located approximately 40 nautical miles west to Anchorage Alaska, close to the edge of Inner Lake George. Having a close icy/water body nearby is quite handy of you are flying an amphibious aircraft such as the VSKYLABS Icon-A5 or the VSKYLABS Polaris AM-FIB.

    Stay tuned for more development news! Release window is set to the 2nd quarter of 2021.

    Source
    VSKYLABS Announces Advanced Terrain Vehicle XP
    VSKYLABS Releases Icon-A5 Project v2.0 For X-Plane 11
    VSKYLABS Polaris AM-FIB Project v2.0 Released

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beta boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing landmarks long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    beb1958

    Crash to desktop

    Thread Starter: beb1958

    Well, I guess I am going to the side of disheartened. Last three updates have resulted in 6 different incomplete flights in a row resulting in crash...

    Last Post By: davidc2 Today, 02:00 PM Go to last post
    ac103010

    Scarcity of AI Aircraft

    Thread Starter: ac103010

    Can anyone have a guess as to why I have so few AI aircraft at airports? I have approx 200 WOA packages installed and my traffic slider is at 100%...

    Last Post By: ac103010 Today, 01:48 PM Go to last post
    Nels_Anderson

    Article: Digital Theme Park Announces DCS: A-10C IIA Workshop

    Thread Starter: Nels_Anderson

    You can view the page at https://www.flightsim.com/vbfs/content.php?21864-Digital-Theme-Park-Announces-DCS-A-10C-IIA-Workshop

    Last Post By: bdliddicoa Today, 01:36 PM Go to last post
    daspinall

    Convince me, why I should take up First Class Membership

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    Thinking of doing it, since I'm going to be here for while..... Apart from showing support for the group, what other benefits will it entail......

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 01:28 PM Go to last post