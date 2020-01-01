FlyTampa Updates Amsterdam For P3D

For all Amsterdam die-hards, a little update to keep you going, ahead of the full v2 upgrade (coming soon). This update comes as a full new installation. No prior version of Amsterdam is required.
Updates
- Implemented FlyTampa Universal Installer
- Improved P3Dv5 compatibility
- Corrected airport elevation problems
- Automatic seasonal texture switches
- Optimised autogen around the airport
- Airport dynamic lights
- Optimised city 3D lights
- Airport lights switch on automatically at low-visibility
- Fixed ground texture artifacts
- Functional VDGS units for P3Dv5