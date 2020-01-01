  • FlyTampa Updates Amsterdam For P3D

    FlyTampa Updates Amsterdam For P3D

    For all Amsterdam die-hards, a little update to keep you going, ahead of the full v2 upgrade (coming soon). This update comes as a full new installation. No prior version of Amsterdam is required.

    Updates

    • Implemented FlyTampa Universal Installer
    • Improved P3Dv5 compatibility
    • Corrected airport elevation problems
    • Automatic seasonal texture switches
    • Optimised autogen around the airport
    • Airport dynamic lights
    • Optimised city 3D lights
    • Airport lights switch on automatically at low-visibility
    • Fixed ground texture artifacts
    • Functional VDGS units for P3Dv5

