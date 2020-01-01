FlyTampa Updates Amsterdam For P3D

For all Amsterdam die-hards, a little update to keep you going, ahead of the full v2 upgrade (coming soon). This update comes as a full new installation. No prior version of Amsterdam is required.

Updates

Implemented FlyTampa Universal Installer

Improved P3Dv5 compatibility

Corrected airport elevation problems

Automatic seasonal texture switches

Optimised autogen around the airport

Airport dynamic lights

Optimised city 3D lights

Airport lights switch on automatically at low-visibility

Fixed ground texture artifacts

Functional VDGS units for P3Dv5

Source