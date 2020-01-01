  • SceneryTR Design Releases İstanbul Airport For P3D

    İstanbul Airport (ICAO: LTFM, IATA: IST) is the main international airport serving Istanbul. It has been operating since 2018 and it ranks first among Turkish airports. Built on an area of 76.5 million square meters, it aims to be a global hub between the continents of Asia, Africa and Europe. The airport is located to the northwest of Istanbul, by the Black Sea shore, about 40 km from the city center.

    Features

    • Highly detailed virtual replica of the airport buildings and its surroundings
    • Photorealistic high resolution textures on airport buildings and vehicles
    • Custom high resolution ground textures, detailed markings and seasonal variations
    • SODE animated jetways
    • SODE VDGS support
    • 3D Taxiway signs
    • Custom airport vehicles and numerous custom static objects
    • Volumetric grass
    • Custom surroundings with seasonal variations and hand placed autogen
    • Various effects, i.e. animated runway guard lights, smoke effects, wet/puddle effects during rain, SODE windsock, animated radars, dynamic reflections on windows, bump maps, specular shine
    • Ambient occlusion (texture baking) and custom night textures on all buildings
    • Various Dynamic Lighting effects
    • Compatible with GSX/GSX Level 2 (settings ini file supplied)

