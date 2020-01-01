SceneryTR Design Releases İstanbul Airport For P3D

İstanbul Airport (ICAO: LTFM, IATA: IST) is the main international airport serving Istanbul. It has been operating since 2018 and it ranks first among Turkish airports. Built on an area of 76.5 million square meters, it aims to be a global hub between the continents of Asia, Africa and Europe. The airport is located to the northwest of Istanbul, by the Black Sea shore, about 40 km from the city center.

Features

Highly detailed virtual replica of the airport buildings and its surroundings

Photorealistic high resolution textures on airport buildings and vehicles

Custom high resolution ground textures, detailed markings and seasonal variations

SODE animated jetways

SODE VDGS support

3D Taxiway signs

Custom airport vehicles and numerous custom static objects

Volumetric grass

Custom surroundings with seasonal variations and hand placed autogen

Various effects, i.e. animated runway guard lights, smoke effects, wet/puddle effects during rain, SODE windsock, animated radars, dynamic reflections on windows, bump maps, specular shine

Ambient occlusion (texture baking) and custom night textures on all buildings

Various Dynamic Lighting effects

Compatible with GSX/GSX Level 2 (settings ini file supplied)

