  Gaya Simulations Previews Kristiansand

    Nels_Anderson
    Next up for a preview is Kristiansand, which is getting closer to release by the day. This development build still has a few loose ends to tie up, but on the whole, gives a great picture of the quality to be expected - i.e. the very highest! Kristiansand will also be coming to Prepar3D after the release for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Kristiansand Airport, Kjevik (Norwegian: Kristiansand Lufthavn, Kjevik; IATA: KRS, ICAO: ENCN) is an international airport serving Kristiansand Municipality in Agder county, Norway. The airport is located in the district of Tveit in the Oddernes borough, about 16 km (9.9 mi) by road and 8 km (5.0 mi) by air from the center of town. Operated by the state-owned Avinor, it is the sole airport in southern Norway with scheduled flights. Kjevik has a 2035 meter (6677 foot) runway and served 1,061,130 passengers in 2018. Scheduled flights are provided by Scandinavian Airlines, Norwegian Air Shuttle, Widerøe, KLM Cityhopper and Wizz Air. The Royal Norwegian Air Force has a training center at the airport.

