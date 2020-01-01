  • X-Plane 11.51 Released

    X-Plane 11.51

    X-Plane 11.51 is an incremental bug-fix patch update to X-Plane 11.50. It also adds 387 airports that did not exist in the 11.50 release, and 1885 that have improved scenery.

    Known Bugs

    • First load time with Metal and Vulkan will be surprisingly slow. This is lots of shaders/pipelines compiling for the first time; subsequent runs will be faster.
    • XPD-7871 Dark contrails instead of white.
    • XPD-8162 Ocean tiles loading slowly & appear to be missing entirely in scenery.
    • XPD-9234 Flickering cloud shadows on the ground.
    • XPD-9388 Software hangs upon exit when using VR.
    • XPD-9729 Contrails and wing condensation missing in replay.
    • XPD-10506 First run shader creation is super slow.
    • XPD-10616 Water reflection off if wave height is non zero.
    • XPD-10653 ‘Heat’ turbulence in front of engine.
    • XPD-10690 Blue geometric shapes that appear when scenery is missing.
    • XPD-10709, XPD-10868 Plugin OpenGL drawing artifacts under Windows with Vulkan on AMD GPUs.
    • XPD-11010 CTD in VR when Windows Mixed Reality button is pressed on either controller.
    • XPD-11084 HP Reverb G2 Controller issues.

