X-Plane 11.51 Released

X-Plane 11.51 is an incremental bug-fix patch update to X-Plane 11.50. It also adds 387 airports that did not exist in the 11.50 release, and 1885 that have improved scenery.

Known Bugs

First load time with Metal and Vulkan will be surprisingly slow. This is lots of shaders/pipelines compiling for the first time; subsequent runs will be faster.

XPD-7871 Dark contrails instead of white.

XPD-8162 Ocean tiles loading slowly & appear to be missing entirely in scenery.

XPD-9234 Flickering cloud shadows on the ground.

XPD-9388 Software hangs upon exit when using VR.

XPD-9729 Contrails and wing condensation missing in replay.

XPD-10506 First run shader creation is super slow.

XPD-10616 Water reflection off if wave height is non zero.

XPD-10653 ‘Heat’ turbulence in front of engine.

XPD-10690 Blue geometric shapes that appear when scenery is missing.

XPD-10709, XPD-10868 Plugin OpenGL drawing artifacts under Windows with Vulkan on AMD GPUs.

XPD-11010 CTD in VR when Windows Mixed Reality button is pressed on either controller.

XPD-11084 HP Reverb G2 Controller issues.

