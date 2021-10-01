Review: Aerosoft - German Islands 1 East Frisia XP

German Islands 1: East Frisia
Publisher: Aerosoft
Review Author:

Wycliffe Barrett
Suggested Price:

$29.99

Introduction

Aerosoft's Ostefriesland German Islands scenery depicts a group of islands off the north west coast of Germany. If you look on Google maps you will find the islands just straddling the German/Holland border.

The scenery consists of a number of islands with orthophoto scenery and a number of airports that have been custom built. These are mostly GA airports and a couple of gliding schools as gliding in the area is a popular pastime. I find flying VFR quite relaxing as you can (normally) get airborne a lot quicker than when flying the larger airliners. This was one of the main reason that I chose this product to review.

Installation

Installation is just a matter of unzipping the downloaded file to you custom scenery folder in the usual manner. There is no activation process required but you will need 13.5 GB of hard drive space.

In order for the scenery to run as smoothly as possible, you will require the following:

Operating system: Microsoft Windows 7 / 8 / 10 (64 bit) / Linux / macOS 10.10+

Processor: Dual Core CPU with 3.0 GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics card: 1 GB, DirectX 11

Documentation

The included manual is not that large, but it covers topics such as installation and system requirements - the graphic settings section will be of interest to all users whether you are on a high end machine or one that is less powered. There is also a complete list of the included flight plans and how to import them into the GNS. You're also provided with a number of liveries that you can put on the following aircraft if you have them: the TorqueSim BN2 Islander, the Nimbus BN2 Islander and the Carenado CT182T.

The Video

This short review video tries to show you what the scenery looks like from a user's perspective. When I create my video reviews I always try to do it from that point of view. Creating video reviews is time consuming but fun, so I hope you find the video useful. If you can, please leave a comment and a thumbs up if you liked the video or a thumbs down if you don't.

Baltrum

Baltrum is a barrier island off the coast of East Frisia, in Germany, and is a municipality in the district of Aurich, Lower Saxony. It is located in-between the chain of the seven inhabited East Frisian Islands. Baltrum is the smallest island in this chain by area and inhabitants.

Borkum

Borkum is an island and a municipality in the Leer District in Lower Saxony, northwestern Germany. It is situated east of Rottumeroog and west of Juist.