Today Aerosoft announces the start of their New Year's Sale. For just a few days you can save 25% on a select group of scenery and aircraft for FSX, Prepar3D and X-Plane at the FlightSim.Com Store.
Aerosoft Add-ons Now On Sale:
- German Islands 1: East Frisian Islands XP
- Mega Airport Ben Gurion
- Mega Airport Berlin-Brandenburg
- Mega Airport Berlin-Brandenburg Professional
- Mega Airport London Heathrow Professional
- Mega Airport Frankfurt V2.0 professional
- Anchorage Professional
- Zagreb Professional
- Airport Berlin-Tegel XP
- Airport Chania - Ioannis Daskalogiannis XP
- Airport Vitoria-Foronda XP
- Douglas DC-8
- Berlin-Tegel X
