ATSimulations Releases Focke-Wulf P.149D For MSFS 2020

The Piaggio P.149 is a 1950s Italian utility and liaison aircraft designed and built by Piaggio. The aircraft was built under licence by Focke-Wulf in West Germany as the FWP.149D.

Features

Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 platform supported

Interior and exterior sounds recorded from a real plane

Flight dynamics by Alexander M. Metzger fine-tuned for new MSFS physics

Accurate exterior and virtual cockpit

Ultra-high resolution textures

9 liveries in the base pack

