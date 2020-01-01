The Piaggio P.149 is a 1950s Italian utility and liaison aircraft designed and built by Piaggio. The aircraft was built under licence by Focke-Wulf in West Germany as the FWP.149D.
Features
- Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 platform supported
- Interior and exterior sounds recorded from a real plane
- Flight dynamics by Alexander M. Metzger fine-tuned for new MSFS physics
- Accurate exterior and virtual cockpit
- Ultra-high resolution textures
- 9 liveries in the base pack
Source
ATSimulations Releases Cri Cri For MSFS 2020
ATSimulations Previews Piaggio P149 For MSFS