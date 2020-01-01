  • IndiaFoxtEcho Report on T-45C For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-28-2020 02:46 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    IndiaFoxtEcho Report on T-45C For MSFS

    The T-45C is moving forward and the front cockpit has received a number of small improvements and details... we are, however, a little undecided on the MFD graphics: at the moment it is reusing the old MFDs from the FSX version, but we'll soon start reworking them... thing is, should we move to the color version* or keep the monochrome green ones?

    IndiaFoxtEcho Report on T-45C For MSFS

    What you you guys prefer? Keep in mind that there is much more documentation on the older ones...

    * For those who did not know, in the past years most (if not all) of the T-45C have been upgraded and now sport color MFD displays (albeit the graphics are by and large black and white).

    IndiaFoxtEcho Report on T-45C For MSFS

    Source
    IndiaFoxtEcho Update on Long-EZ Problem For MSFS
    IndiaFoxtEcho T-45C Flight Model Progress

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beta boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing landmarks long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    daspinall

    Santa just sent me a photo he snapped last night...

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 04:33 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Kenya Curtiss

    Thread Starter: jankees

    The weather was appalling here, so I decided to find a place where the sun was shining.. take off from Nanyuki 'airport' jk10186 and we turn SE...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 04:32 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    wherever you go..

    Thread Starter: jankees

    go... jk10144 jk10143 jk10141 jk10138

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 04:28 PM Go to last post
    daspinall

    Devils Tower 2020

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    flying around the tower area I took these with the drone....

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 04:25 PM Go to last post