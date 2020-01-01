IndiaFoxtEcho Report on T-45C For MSFS

The T-45C is moving forward and the front cockpit has received a number of small improvements and details... we are, however, a little undecided on the MFD graphics: at the moment it is reusing the old MFDs from the FSX version, but we'll soon start reworking them... thing is, should we move to the color version* or keep the monochrome green ones?

What you you guys prefer? Keep in mind that there is much more documentation on the older ones...

* For those who did not know, in the past years most (if not all) of the T-45C have been upgraded and now sport color MFD displays (albeit the graphics are by and large black and white).

