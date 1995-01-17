  • Gift Guide: Virtavia - C-17A Globemaster III

    C-17A Globemaster III

    Publisher: Virtavia

    Review Author:
    Ray Andersen

    Suggested Price:
    $40.00
    Buy Here

    Intro

    The C-17A is a four engine aircraft with a high wing configuration and a military airlifter that was first built by McDonnell Douglas and later by Boeing after they merged. The aircraft is also known as the Globemaster III and is capable of transporting heavy loads of both military cargo, vehicles and troops as well as performing operations from small airstrips and to drop cargo off from the air.

    Virtavia C17A Globemaster III

    The four Pratt & Whitney F117-PW-100 turbofan engines each provide a very powerful thrust of 40,400 lbf (179.9 kN). Each engine has a built-in feature for the reverse thrusters, which enables the engine to produce a very powerful reverse thrust. This reverse thrust can help the C-17A to a full stop within just 9 seconds. The reverse thrust can also make the C-17A taxi backwards with up to 20 mph (30 km/h) if needed to.

    Virtavia C17A Globemaster III     Virtavia C17A Globemaster III

    General Information & Aircraft Specs

    Virtavia C17A Globemaster III
    • Produced by McDonnell Douglas / Boeing
    • National Origin United States
    • First Flight 15th of September 1991
    • Introduction 17th of January 1995
    • Role Strategic and Tactical Airlifter
    • Produced 1991 - 2015
    • Built 279
    • Status Active Service
    • Unit Costs US$218 milion (2007)

     

    Virtavia C17A Globemaster III
    • Crew 3 (2 pilots + 1 loadmaster)
    • Capacity 170,900 lb (77.519 kgs)
    • Length 174 ft (53 m)
    • Height 55 ft 1 in (16,79 m)
    • Wingspan 169 ft 9.6 in (51,755 m)
    • Wing Area 3,800 sq ft (350 m2)
    • Aspect Ratio 7.165
    • Empty Weight 282,500 lb (128.140 kgs)
    • MTOW 585,000 lb (265.352 kgs)
    • Fuel Capacity 35,546 US gal (134.560 L)
    • Power Plant 4x Pratt & Whitney F117-PW-100 Turbofan engines
    • 40,400 lbf (179.9 kN) thrust each

     

    • Cruise Speed 450 Kn (520 mph / 830 km/h)
    • Range 2,420 Nmi (2,780 mi / 4.480 km) w/157,000 lb payload
    • Ferry Range 4,300 Nmi (4,900 mi / 8.000 km)
    • Service Ceiling 45,000 ft (14.000 m)
    • Wing Load 150 lb/sq ft (730 kg/m2)
    • Thrust/Weight 0.277 (minimum)
    • Takeoff MTOW 8,200 ft (2.499 m)
    • Takeoff 395'lb 3,000 ft (914 m)
    • LD Dist >50' 3,500 ft (1.067 m) w/max payload
