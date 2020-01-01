  • Digital Theme Park Announces DCS: A-10C IIA Workshop

    FlightSim.Com And DigitalThemePark Announce Partnership

    Introduction to DCS and A-10C and A-10C II for the Beginner.

    We will be conducting a series of ongoing Saturday training workshops to introduce new aviators to DCS and the A-10C and A-10C II. No experience is necessary. If you have ever wanted to give DCS a try and have not known where to start and enjoy a calm and relaxed environment with like-minded others, this is the place for you.

    When: Jan 3rd, every Sunday at 8a PT, 11a ET, 1500 UTC
    Where: TeamSpeak3 @ ts3.digitalthemepark.com

    Requirements:

    • DCS World Open Beta v2.5
    • DCS A-10C or A-10C II (purchased add-on)
    • TeamSpeak 3 & SRS

    Note: Don't worry if you are unsure about downloading DCS from Eagle Dynamics or Steam as we can sort that out.

    Here are a few of the topics we will be covering:

    • What is DCS (Digital Combat Simulator)?
    • How does it differentiate and complement other simulators you may be used to.
    • Installation of DCS World Open Beta v2.5 (Eagle Dynamics and Steam delivery systems)
    • Navigating around the DCS Graphical User Interface (GUI).
    • Recommended settings for graphics (monitors and Virtual Reality(VR) headsets), audio, etc. specific to your hardware.
    • Configuring your controller(s) and recommended tuning, etc.
    • Optimal settings for TeamSpeak 3. Later in the course, we will complement the audio with Simple Radio System (SRS) and provide setup and configuration.
    • Introduction to the A-10C and A-10C II "Warthog" Tank Killer aircraft.
    • Tour of the cockpit and systems overview.
    • Preflight, startup, taxi, takeoff, and shutdown procedures.
    • Heads-Up Display (HUD) and Up-Front Controller (UFC),A
    • Helmet Mounted Cueing System (HMCS).
    • Visual Flight Rules (VFR) patterns and airfield landings.
    • Automatic Direction Finder (ADF), Tactical Air Navigation (TACAN) and Instrument Landing System (ILS) Navigation.
    • Multi-Function Display (MFD) and Control Display Unit (CDU).
    • Navigation, Flight Plans, Waypoints, Markpoints
    • Tactical Awareness Display (TAD) and Situational Awareness Datalink (SADL).
    • Formation Flying and Tanker Refueling
    • Countermeasures and AN/ALQ-131 ECM.
    • Litening II Targeting Pod
    • Digital Stores Management System (DSMS)
    • 30mm GAU-8/A Avenger Cannon
    • AIM-9 Short Range Air-to-Air Missile.
    • Air-to-Ground (AG) Rockets and Gun.
    • Advanced Precision Kill Weapon System (APKWS) Laser-Guided Rockets
    • AUTO to CCIP Bombing and Unguided Bombs.
    • Litening II Pod and Laser-Guided Bombs.
    • BDU Unguided Training Bombs
    • LUU Illumination Flares
    • GBU Laser-Guided Bombs
    • GBU Guided Bombs
    • AGM-65 Maverick

    About DigitalThemePark

    Founded in 2002, DigitalThemePark is a multi-gaming community of virtual citizens. It provides organization and congregation of gamers through the use of Voice Over IP (TeamSpeak 3) while promoting the interests of gaming, software, and hardware. DigitalThemePark uses dedicated servers "in-the-cloud" for all of its 24/7 dedicated VoIP and Multiplayer services.

    digitalthemepark.com

