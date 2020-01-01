VSKYLABS Announces Advanced Terrain Vehicle XP

Meanwhile at VSKYLABS: 'Advanced Terrain Vehicle' project demonstration...Can't get enough of X-Plane!

After years of research and development for various (extremely weird yet fascinating) applications, it's time to purge all the unique knowledge and experience into a new line of VSKYLABS add-on projects for X-Plane!

Here is a short demonstration...let's call it "The tip of the iceberg"... More details will be released soon!

