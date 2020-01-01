  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing landmarks long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    jackrmaxcy

    Cold start issues with Cessna Longitude

    Thread Starter: jackrmaxcy

    When I start the sim using the Cessna Longitude in "cold and dark" parking ramp location, I enter my flight plan and when I fly, it will not navigate...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 03:47 PM Go to last post
    gullsrock

    Warthog Joystick

    Thread Starter: gullsrock

    I am having problems keeping a course heading using the Warthog joystick. I have now downloaded there analysis tool and also recalibrated it in...

    Last Post By: gullsrock Today, 03:10 PM Go to last post
    K5083

    I Bought an FS2004 Addon!

    Thread Starter: K5083

    So today for Xmas, my main present to myself was MSFS 2020, which I figured would be mature and stable enough to buy by now. And I love the new sim,...

    Last Post By: BobSeaman Today, 02:46 PM Go to last post
    Jarhead1971

    SkySpirit 777 Air File Edit Question

    Thread Starter: Jarhead1971

    Guys and Gals, I'm not proficient at air file editing, though in CFS2 I have manipulated some portions of the air files. I recently got my...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 02:38 PM Go to last post