DCS World New Stable Release by Eagle Dynamics

    After a relatively large number of Open Beta updates, we have now released a substantial update to DCS World Stable. As always, the goal with Open Beta is to test new features and ensure they do not result in game crashes. Once we are satisfied with the stability of DCS World, we update the release version.

    This update includes the F-14 Tomcat A variant, new WWII Assets and a massive sound exterior and interior sound overhaul for A-10C II Tank Killer.

    • GBU-24 Paveway III laser-guided bomb for the Hornet
    • Azimuth/Elevation with IFF page for the Hornet
    • AGM-88C HARM HAS and POS/RUKA modes for the Viper
    • Refactoring of the F-16C Sensor Point of Interest (SPI) logic
    • New Air-Air training missions for the ViperA
    • New Engine and Damage Models for World War II aircraft
    • New turbine stall and bearing wear sounds for ThunderboltA
    • NS430 mount/dismount for Gazelle during mission creation

    For more details on all that is new, please read the full changelog.

    Source

