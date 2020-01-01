DCS World New Stable Release by Eagle Dynamics

After a relatively large number of Open Beta updates, we have now released a substantial update to DCS World Stable. As always, the goal with Open Beta is to test new features and ensure they do not result in game crashes. Once we are satisfied with the stability of DCS World, we update the release version.

This update includes the F-14 Tomcat A variant, new WWII Assets and a massive sound exterior and interior sound overhaul for A-10C II Tank Killer.

GBU-24 Paveway III laser-guided bomb for the Hornet

Azimuth/Elevation with IFF page for the Hornet

AGM-88C HARM HAS and POS/RUKA modes for the Viper

Refactoring of the F-16C Sensor Point of Interest (SPI) logic

New Air-Air training missions for the ViperA

New Engine and Damage Models for World War II aircraft

New turbine stall and bearing wear sounds for ThunderboltA

NS430 mount/dismount for Gazelle during mission creation

For more details on all that is new, please read the full changelog.

Source