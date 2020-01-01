  • FSAddon Publishing Closing Its Doors

    FSAddon Publishing Closing Its Doors

    Dear all,

    first of all let me wish you a Merry Christmas, even when in lockdown or otherwise limited. Hopefully, you are all still healthy. Also hopefully, next year will see a return to normalcy, and no, not the "new normal", the regular one. Here's hoping.

    Talking about next year...the reason I am writing to you is that I have decided to stop my commercial activities under FSAddon Publishing. It is getting too expensive, and too much work. Too much for the time I still have to spend on it, and too much for my age, I guess. Even though we are spending most of the time at home here in Italy, forced by the circumstances, I seem to be running out of time most every day. I guess the slower tempo of living and moving has to do with it.

    Anyway, after all these years of FSAddon it is a tough decision. But with the advent of the new MSFS the sales have now dropped to almost nothing, and the cost of the web sites has not gone down. So it just does not make sense to continue. Most of my work these days is responding to former customers who managed to lose their downloads and request new links and registration keys.

    As of January 1st the Shopify Shop will be off-line. It also means support for previously sold products will be a problem because I am not continuing the almost daily efforts I still put in currently. More like once a week. And over some time the server contracts holding the software will also lapse, making the downloads no longer available.

    It has been a long road, sometimes bumpy, never boring, and I think together with my developers we have brought some joy to flightsimmers all over the world.

    I will now try and build my own home cockpit before it is too late and either Covid or old age catches up. You will still find me on various forums from time to time.

    Best regards,
    Francois Dumas
    FSAddon Publishing
    fsaddonshop.com

      Aaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaagh!

