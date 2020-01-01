Orbx Releases TrueEarth EU Canary Islands XP

TrueEarth Canary Islands for X-Plane 11 delivers nine idyllic islands to explore in phenomenal detail and also includes the fully hand-crafted and highly detailed GCLA La Palma Airport.

Discover the sun, sea and serenity of this stunning archipelago in an experience that only TrueEarth can deliver as you cruise along the coasts of Gran Canaria or marvel at Mount Teide as it towers above the island of Tenerife.

Combining detailed hand-corrected aerial imagery and refined mesh means the islands are more lifelike in X-Plane 11 than ever before.

Complete or start your tour of the Canary Islands at the La Palma Airport, developed by the Orbx Havant Studio. Sporting a single north-south runway on the east side of the island, expect challenges from prevailing winds and coastal turbulence. Test your instrument approach skills with the NDB approaches from the north and south. This included hand-crafted airport is ideal for those looking to perform numerous island-hops or take their favourite 737 or A320 back towards mainland Europe for those leisure flights. Located on the island of the same name, La Palma Airport is the perfect hub to start your journey around the Canary Islands.

Features Complete coverage for all nine Canary Islands (El Hierro, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, La Gomera, Lanzarote, Chinijo Archipelago, La Palma, Tenerife and La Graciosa)

Explore each island in exquisite detail with hundreds of points of interest to seek out

Includes Orbx payware quality rendition of La Palma Airport, featuring stunning PBR material texturing, detailed modelling and SAM jetways

Hand-crafted and colour-matched aerial imagery bringing each island to life

Accurately placed hotels, resorts, towns and other landmarks easily identifiable as you fly

Discover natural attractions such as Maspalomas, Teide National Park and Mount Teide in rich detail

Expertly crafted coastlines with beautiful watermasking for famous beaches such as El Medano, Sotavento and El Cotillo

Millions of accurately placed trees, forests and custom building autogen to provide authentic Spanish vibes across the archipelago

Project led by legendary developer Tony Wroblewski

GCLA La Palma Airport developed by the Orbx Havant Studio Source

,p>Each of the Canary Islands in the archipelago has its own characteristics and charm that have been stunningly recreated. From local hotels and resorts in Santa Cruz to seaside towns and harbours across the lakes of Arrecife, each island has unique locations to explore from the skies. The beautiful coastlines across the Canary Islands provide those perfect picturesque moments you can only experience with a TrueEarth product.