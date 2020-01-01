  • Orbx Releases TrueEarth EU Canary Islands XP

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-26-2020 10:47 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Orbx Releases TrueEarth EU Canary Islands XP

    TrueEarth Canary Islands for X-Plane 11 delivers nine idyllic islands to explore in phenomenal detail and also includes the fully hand-crafted and highly detailed GCLA La Palma Airport.

    Discover the sun, sea and serenity of this stunning archipelago in an experience that only TrueEarth can deliver as you cruise along the coasts of Gran Canaria or marvel at Mount Teide as it towers above the island of Tenerife.

    Combining detailed hand-corrected aerial imagery and refined mesh means the islands are more lifelike in X-Plane 11 than ever before.

    Complete or start your tour of the Canary Islands at the La Palma Airport, developed by the Orbx Havant Studio. Sporting a single north-south runway on the east side of the island, expect challenges from prevailing winds and coastal turbulence. Test your instrument approach skills with the NDB approaches from the north and south. This included hand-crafted airport is ideal for those looking to perform numerous island-hops or take their favourite 737 or A320 back towards mainland Europe for those leisure flights. Located on the island of the same name, La Palma Airport is the perfect hub to start your journey around the Canary Islands.

    ,p>Each of the Canary Islands in the archipelago has its own characteristics and charm that have been stunningly recreated. From local hotels and resorts in Santa Cruz to seaside towns and harbours across the lakes of Arrecife, each island has unique locations to explore from the skies. The beautiful coastlines across the Canary Islands provide those perfect picturesque moments you can only experience with a TrueEarth product.

    Features

    • Complete coverage for all nine Canary Islands (El Hierro, Fuerteventura, Gran Canaria, La Gomera, Lanzarote, Chinijo Archipelago, La Palma, Tenerife and La Graciosa)
    • Explore each island in exquisite detail with hundreds of points of interest to seek out
    • Includes Orbx payware quality rendition of La Palma Airport, featuring stunning PBR material texturing, detailed modelling and SAM jetways
    • Hand-crafted and colour-matched aerial imagery bringing each island to life
    • Accurately placed hotels, resorts, towns and other landmarks easily identifiable as you fly
    • Discover natural attractions such as Maspalomas, Teide National Park and Mount Teide in rich detail
    • Expertly crafted coastlines with beautiful watermasking for famous beaches such as El Medano, Sotavento and El Cotillo
    • Millions of accurately placed trees, forests and custom building autogen to provide authentic Spanish vibes across the archipelago
    • Project led by legendary developer Tony Wroblewski
    • GCLA La Palma Airport developed by the Orbx Havant Studio

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing landmarks long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Apollo212

    Question is the Airbus A320 Broken or not

    Thread Starter: Apollo212

    Hi Can anyone please confirm that the Airbus A320 it working as it should with no problems ,I personally am having big problems AP not working AI co...

    Last Post By: tiger1962 Today, 12:32 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    wherever you go..

    Thread Starter: jankees

    go... jk10144 jk10143 jk10141 jk10138

    Last Post By: sfgarland Today, 12:17 PM Go to last post
    gullsrock

    Warthog Joystick

    Thread Starter: gullsrock

    I am having problems keeping a course heading using the Warthog joystick. I have now downloaded there analysis tool and also recalibrated it in...

    Last Post By: lnuss Today, 11:49 AM Go to last post
    Michaelt

    darker night sky?

    Thread Starter: Michaelt

    Is there any way to make the night sky darker and with less stars? thanks!

    Last Post By: cianpars Today, 09:19 AM Go to last post