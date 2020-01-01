  • Ultra Weather XP 2.6.2 Released

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-25-2020 12:56 PM  Number of Views: 2  
    0 Comments

    Ultra Weather XP 2.6.2 Released

    Ultra Weather XP is a powerful application with many sliders and many options to control the graphics rendering of X-Plane. The just released v2.6.2 update includes a long list of new features:

    What's New in v2.6.2

    • The Plugin Dynamic functions have been completely rewritten.
    • The Dynamic functions have 3 selectors now to controls the results of these functions.
    • New enhanced sky colors including illuminated fog by direct sunlight with adding a new checkmark selector to select between illuminated and unilluminated fog.
    • New Dynamic Atmosphere System that controls the scale of the horizon during the time, weather situation, and camera viewpoint.
    • New Dynamic Sky Coloring System that controls the density of sky color during the time, weather situation, and camera viewpoint, with adding three selectors to allow the user to select the density he likes.
    • New Dynamic Night Sky that reflects cites lights to illuminate the sky during night time, camera viewpoint, and weather situation.
    • New Dynamic Sun Glow System that controls the sun glow intensity during the time, camera viewpoint, and weather situation, with adding three selectors to allow the user to select the strength he likes.
    • New Dynamic Sun Lighting system that controls the strength of sun lighting objects and water, during the time, weather situation and camera viewpoint, with adding three selectors to allow the user to select the strength he likes.
    • New Dynamic Visibility System that controls the density of fog during the time, camera viewpoint, and weather situation, with adding three selectors to allow the user to select the density he likes.
    • New Dynamic Visibility Raleigh that controls the coloring of sun direct lights that control the blue haze during the time, camera viewpoint, and weather situation.
    • New Dynamic Raleigh Scattering system that controls the blueness of the haze that affected by sun direct light during the time, camera viewpoint, and weather situation, with adding three selectors to allow the user to select the density he likes.
    • New Dynamic Mie Scattering System that controls the density of greyish haze realistically during the time, camera viewpoint, and weather situation, with adding three selectors to allow the user to select the density he likes.
    • Clouds Textures coloring enhanced.
    • New Dynamic Clouds Coloring System that controls the coloring and brightness of clouds and sun direct light over clouds during the time, camera viewpoint, and weather situation, with adding three selectors to allow the user to select the color density he likes and three selectors to allow the user to select the brightness intensity he likes.
    • New Dynamic Night clouds reflect cites lights illuminate to the clouds during night time, camera viewpoint, and weather situation.
    • Improved Simulate Volumetric Clouds that changed the clouds size, opacity, and fading to give the feeling of volumetric clouds, continuously during the time, camera viewpoint and weather situation, with adding three selectors to allow the user to select the clouds sizing he likes and three selectors to allow the user to select the fading intensity he likes.
    • New checkmark called "Smoothen Far Clouds" to use it with "Increased Clouds Distance" that will blend the clouds with the sky while using Increase Clouds Distance to give better clouds looking in the distance.
    • Improved "High Altitude Clouds" that limit any high altitude clouds above FL240 to be only Cirrus clouds only. without affecting the reported weather like in 2.6.1
    • New HD Shadows that will fix the jagged shadows.
    • Improved Dynamic Shadow that controls the density of the shadow during the time, camera viewpoint, and weather situation.
    • New Slider to control the total distance in meters that shadows can be drawn in farther from the camera view.
    • New Dynamic Water System that controls the sizing and the shape of the waves during the time, weather situation, camera viewpoint, and wind speed with adding three selectors to allow the user to select the size he likes.
    • New Dynamic Light Haze system that controls the sizing, strength, and hazing of the lights during nighttime, and the weather situation. with adding three selectors to allow the user to select the strength he likes.
    • New Dynamic Ambient Sounds that will run sounds of cities and birds during the day time, and during the night time, it will run the sounds of crickets and winds. If your aircraft position over the city, you will hear the sound of cities and birds or crickets depending on the number of city objects.
    • Meanwhile, the sound of wind depends on the speed of the wind and the city objects. If the city is large and there are too many objects, then the city sound will increase and the wind will decrease. The opposite thing will happen if the city is too small or the objects are too low.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beta boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx g1000 gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing landmarks long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Energizer23

    Diamond 62 Panel backwards?

    Thread Starter: Energizer23

    Latest update has the GPS screen on the left side.

    Last Post By: Energizer23 Today, 01:57 PM Go to last post
    majky

    moving COG/focus point of a model

    Thread Starter: majky

    Hi Guys, I was wondering if it is possible to move axis origin of a model somehow, not by editing it, but rather via xml (?). so that movement...

    Last Post By: mrzippy Today, 01:03 PM Go to last post
    waymon

    FPS screen won't turn off

    Thread Starter: waymon

    I can't get the FPS screen to turn off unless I leave the developers option on, I can uncheck it in the dropdown list and it will go off but as soon...

    Last Post By: waymon Today, 11:23 AM Go to last post
    dmz0427

    TV Radio Towers, Windmills Farms

    Thread Starter: dmz0427

    Is msfs planning on putting in TV Radio towers and windmill farms as they should have done this from the start , what are they thinking or are they...

    Last Post By: dmz0427 Today, 11:18 AM Go to last post