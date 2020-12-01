X-Plane 11.51r1 Now Available

The first release candidate for X-Plane 11.51 is now available.

Thanks to the users who filed bugs (especially Bill), we now understand the issues with the HP Reverb G2, but the fix is not in 11.51r1. The fix needs more testing than will fit into this patch. If you have an HP Reverb G2 and haven't filed a bug, please do, so we can find you to send you a possible test build. In the meantime, we won't hold up 11.51 and the new Gateway airports; rather we can work on the G2 in parallel.

Release Candidate 1

Fixed FMS file not working with X-airports with 7-letter custom ID.

Actually remove deprecated airports.

Find orphaned approach transitions that dangle at the end of EGLL.dat in Navigprah cycle 2013.

Recognize more circling approaches.

XSG-11071 Misaligned ILS at NZAA.

XPD-11048 Can't use ext visuals without the aircraft of the master machine in Vulkan.

XPD-11079 Fixed inverted normal maps in Vulkan/Metal with HDR off.

XPD-11092 Fixed cylindrical projection not working on multi-monitor with Vulkan.

