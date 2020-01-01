VSKYLABS Tecnam P2006T/2021 Update Coming

The VSKYLABS Tecnam P2006T / 2021 Project - Coming Soon! (X-Plane 11).
Reminder: The VSKYLABS Tecnam P2006T Project is going through a massive update, which covers all project aspects. The update is so extensive, in and out, that the project name will be designated as 'VSKYLABS Tecnam P2006T/2021'.
Exciting news! A new, comprehensive Manual/POH in pdf file format will be added to the project!
The extensive update to the '2021' block covers both variants: Analog and G1000, and it will be FREE to all existing customers! Stay tuned for more news on this one, as release is expected quite soon!