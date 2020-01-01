  • VSKYLABS Tecnam P2006T/2021 Update Coming

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-24-2020 12:01 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    VSKYLABS Tecnam P2006T/2021 Update Coming

    The VSKYLABS Tecnam P2006T / 2021 Project - Coming Soon! (X-Plane 11).

    Reminder: The VSKYLABS Tecnam P2006T Project is going through a massive update, which covers all project aspects. The update is so extensive, in and out, that the project name will be designated as 'VSKYLABS Tecnam P2006T/2021'.

    Exciting news! A new, comprehensive Manual/POH in pdf file format will be added to the project!

    The extensive update to the '2021' block covers both variants: Analog and G1000, and it will be FREE to all existing customers! Stay tuned for more news on this one, as release is expected quite soon!

    Source
    VSKYLABS Tecnam P2006T 2021 v7.0 Coming Soon

    1. Categories:
    2. X-Plane,
    3. HN,
    4. 2020

