FranceVFR Releases France VFR Obstacles & VFR Landmarks For MSFS

Obstacles & VFR landmarks - FRANCE is an add-on for Microsoft® Flight Simulator® covering the entire French territory and designed to add more than 500,000 landmarks to the scenery, including virtually all of the obstacles to navigation identified by the SIA (Service for Aeronautical Information), that have been qualified and geo-referenced.
The ambition of this product is to provide a true benchmark of obstacles and landmarks for VFR simulated navigation. We have set up a monitoring and reporting system that allows to regularly specify, modify existing data and add new objects or object classes.
Technical Specifications
More than 4000 obstacles identified by S.I.A. including:
- 1000 radio and television antennas, telecommunications towers
- 1000 microwave towers and telecom transmitters
- 200 cooling towers, smokestacks and flares
- 1500 water towers
- 130 lighthouses
- churches
- biggest bridges and viaducts
- entire set of thermal and nuclear power plants
Details of obstacles and landmarks included:
- 350 000 power towers with lighting in the vicinity of airports, representing virtually all High Voltage and Extra High Voltage networks
- 3000 HV substations
- 8500 windmills
- 65,000 churches, cathedrals, basilicas, chapels and religious buildings
- 55,000 agricultural greenhouse
- 11,000 water towers
- 16,000 agricultural silos
- 12,000 industrial tanks
- 14,000 antennas
- 3500 lifts/cable car