  • FranceVFR Releases France VFR Obstacles & VFR Landmarks For MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-24-2020 11:43 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    FranceVFR Releases France VFR Obstacles & VFR Landmarks For MSFS

    Obstacles & VFR landmarks - FRANCE is an add-on for Microsoft® Flight Simulator® covering the entire French territory and designed to add more than 500,000 landmarks to the scenery, including virtually all of the obstacles to navigation identified by the SIA (Service for Aeronautical Information), that have been qualified and geo-referenced.

    The ambition of this product is to provide a true benchmark of obstacles and landmarks for VFR simulated navigation. We have set up a monitoring and reporting system that allows to regularly specify, modify existing data and add new objects or object classes.

    Technical Specifications

    More than 4000 obstacles identified by S.I.A. including:

    • 1000 radio and television antennas, telecommunications towers
    • 1000 microwave towers and telecom transmitters
    • 200 cooling towers, smokestacks and flares
    • 1500 water towers
    • 130 lighthouses
    • churches
    • biggest bridges and viaducts
    • entire set of thermal and nuclear power plants

    Details of obstacles and landmarks included:

    • 350 000 power towers with lighting in the vicinity of airports, representing virtually all High Voltage and Extra High Voltage networks
    • 3000 HV substations
    • 8500 windmills
    • 65,000 churches, cathedrals, basilicas, chapels and religious buildings
    • 55,000 agricultural greenhouse
    • 11,000 water towers
    • 16,000 agricultural silos
    • 12,000 industrial tanks
    • 14,000 antennas
    • 3500 lifts/cable car

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beta boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 concorde dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing landmarks long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Jarhead1971

    SkySpirit 777 Air File Edit Question

    Thread Starter: Jarhead1971

    Guys and Gals, I'm not proficient at air file editing, though in CFS2 I have manipulated some portions of the air files. I recently got my...

    Last Post By: tgibson_new Today, 01:31 PM Go to last post
    Downwind66

    Merry Christmas Everyone!

    Thread Starter: Downwind66

    Happy Holidays and BE SAFE! Rick :cool::cool:

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 01:09 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Catalina Geese

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk10109 jk10102 jk10107 jk10100 jk10104

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 01:07 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    wherever you go..

    Thread Starter: jankees

    go... jk10144 jk10143 jk10141 jk10138

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 01:07 PM Go to last post