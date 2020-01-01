FranceVFR Releases France VFR Obstacles & VFR Landmarks For MSFS

Obstacles & VFR landmarks - FRANCE is an add-on for Microsoft® Flight Simulator® covering the entire French territory and designed to add more than 500,000 landmarks to the scenery, including virtually all of the obstacles to navigation identified by the SIA (Service for Aeronautical Information), that have been qualified and geo-referenced.

The ambition of this product is to provide a true benchmark of obstacles and landmarks for VFR simulated navigation. We have set up a monitoring and reporting system that allows to regularly specify, modify existing data and add new objects or object classes.

Technical Specifications

More than 4000 obstacles identified by S.I.A. including:

1000 radio and television antennas, telecommunications towers

1000 microwave towers and telecom transmitters

200 cooling towers, smokestacks and flares

1500 water towers

130 lighthouses

churches

biggest bridges and viaducts

entire set of thermal and nuclear power plants

Details of obstacles and landmarks included:

350 000 power towers with lighting in the vicinity of airports, representing virtually all High Voltage and Extra High Voltage networks

3000 HV substations

8500 windmills

65,000 churches, cathedrals, basilicas, chapels and religious buildings

55,000 agricultural greenhouse

11,000 water towers

16,000 agricultural silos

12,000 industrial tanks

14,000 antennas

3500 lifts/cable car

