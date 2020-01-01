  • Gift Guide: FS2Crew - Majestic Dash 8 Q400 Special Bundle Pack

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-23-2020 04:34 PM  Number of Views: 3  
    0 Comments
    Pages: Gift Guide: FS2Crew - Majestic Dash 8 Q400 Special Bundle Pack  Next

    Majestic Dash 8 Q400 Special Bundle Pack

    Publisher: FS2Crew

    Review Author:
    Richard Nurse

    Suggested Price:
    $44.95
    Buy Here

    Introduction

    In almost 40 years of history, flight simulation has evolved to become an advanced platform that truly represents the real-world aviation industry. Flight simmers are provided with high levels of immersion, enjoyment, and gain incredible knowledge as third party products accurately reflect their real-world counterparts.

    FS2Crew's Majestic Dash 8 Q400 Special Bundle Pack is at the forefront of this immersion in the industry, and it represents its fantastic host software, the Majestic Software Q400 very, very well. Here is why this product is so good:

    • It uses real-world Dash 8 Q400 SOPs designed in close consultation with Captain Brendan Ratchford
    • Very easy installation and setup
    • It is a very stable product, with hardly any glitches evident to the user
    • It offers voice and button control interface options, for those who don't always like to use voice only
    • It uses Dash 8 Q400 specific crew-flows, with the ability for your copilot to control ALL systems completely independent from you, the user
    • You can even do bleed off or on takeoffs and landings

    Easy Installation

    This product is available for Prepar3D versions 4 and 5. Simply choose your platform and follow the installation instructions:

    FS2Crew - Majestic Dash 8 Q400 Special Bundle Pack

    After installation, run the Configuration Manager which should now be available on your desktop. Click on the button to Enable Voice Control. And that's it!

    FS2Crew - Majestic Dash 8 Q400 Special Bundle Pack

    Easy Setup

    As the Pilot in Command, you interact with the system either with VOICE COMMAND, or by BUTTON COMMAND.

    Voice Control Setup

    In order to utilize the speech recognition of this product, you have to setup the speech recognition feature of Windows.

    FS2Crew - Majestic Dash 8 Q400 Special Bundle Pack

    You must run the voice training so the computer can learn your voice. This is a CRITICAL step. If you don't run the voice training, your speech recognition accuracy rates will not be high.

    FS2Crew - Majestic Dash 8 Q400 Special Bundle Pack

    Button Control Setup

    You have to open the User Guide to assign three buttons, which would be used to interact with the system:

    • Main Button or Hard Mute Key: Used for primary interactions with the system such as interaction with the First Officer. In voice mode, this is used when you want to employ mute for extended periods of time.
    • Secondary Button or Soft Mute Key: Used for secondary actions such as interacting with the flight attendant, and acknowledging remarks from the crew. In voice mode, this is used when you only want to employ mute temporarily, such as when communicating with on-line ATC.
    • Opening and closing the Main Panel: Unlike in other versions of FS2Crew, you cannot open the FS2Crew main panel by clicking an area on the instrument panel. This is due to a technical limitation with the Majestic Dash 8 since it only uses a VC cockpit. The only way to open the main panel is by creating a keyboard/joystick assignment.
    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. Prepar3D,
    4. 2020
      Next
    Pages: Gift Guide: FS2Crew - Majestic Dash 8 Q400 Special Bundle Pack  Next

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beta boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx g1000 gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    davidc2

    CTD after an hour of flying

    Thread Starter: davidc2

    This is not a new problem, ever since the sim has come out, I can only fly about an hour before it, stutters, the sound goes away and I get a CTD. ...

    Last Post By: davidc2 Today, 05:23 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    B-17

    Thread Starter: jankees

    just available, and already on sale, the B-17 for P3Dv4 & 5, by A2A jk10043 jk10044 jk10047 oh oh.... jk10060

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 05:09 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Canadian Goose

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk10070 jk10074 jk10078 jk10079 jk10080

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 05:06 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    Alaska Goose

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk10007 jk10008 jk10015 jk10016 jk10017

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 05:05 PM Go to last post