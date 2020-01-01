  • MSFS Release Notes (1.12.13.0) Sim Update 2: Now Available

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-23-2020 01:51 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    MSFS 2020 Update

    The long awaited VR feature is now available for all to play. MSFS VR allows you to play in Virtual Reality using supported HMDs (Head Mounted Displays) and brings a new level of immersion to the simulator. In addition to this feature, a wide range of fixes and improvements have been added. As a special thank you for being on this journey with us, free liveries are also available in this update.

    Some packages in your community folder may not have been updated and, as a result, may have an unexpected impact on the title’s performance and behavior. Please move your community package(s) to another folder before relaunching the title if you suffer from stability issues or long loading times.

    Read the source material for complete details of changes.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS
    Tags: mfs, microsoft, msfs

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beta boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx g1000 gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation sim-wings simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    hjwalter

    Sea water up the sides of an island

    Thread Starter: hjwalter

    Hi Guys, Now that we are in a corona lockdown anyway, it's become a good time to take another look at some of my older sceneries and one of those...

    Last Post By: hjwalter Today, 02:28 PM Go to last post
    davidc2

    CTD after an hour of flying

    Thread Starter: davidc2

    This is not a new problem, ever since the sim has come out, I can only fly about an hour before it, stutters, the sound goes away and I get a CTD. ...

    Last Post By: davidc2 Today, 02:02 PM Go to last post
    jankees

    B-17

    Thread Starter: jankees

    just available, and already on sale, the B-17 for P3Dv4 & 5, by A2A jk10043 jk10044 jk10047 oh oh.... jk10060

    Last Post By: andyjohnston Today, 02:00 PM Go to last post
    leegra

    Need Advise on Getting a New Joystick

    Thread Starter: leegra

    I've been getting along just fine in Flight Sim for the past two decades with my old reliable Sidewinder (SW) joystick. Ninety-five percent of the...

    Last Post By: Energizer23 Today, 01:56 PM Go to last post