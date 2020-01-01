  • Just Flight Previews Cherokee Arrow III for MSFS 2020

    Nels_Anderson
    Just Flight have shown off some previews of their PA-28 Cherokee Arrow III in MSFS 2020.

    The Piper PA-28 Cherokee is a family of two-seat or four-seat light aircraft built by Piper Aircraft and designed for flight training, air taxi and personal use. The PA-28 family of aircraft comprises all-metal, unpressurized, single-engined, piston-powered airplanes with low-mounted wings and tricycle landing gear. The first PA-28 received its type certificate from the Federal Aviation Administration in 1960 and the series remains in production to this day. Current models are the Warrior, Arrow, and Archer TX and LX, and the Pilot 100 and i100.

