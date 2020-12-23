  • Just Flight Development Update On F-15 Eagle

    Nels_Anderson
    Just Flight Development Update On F-15 Eagle

    As the most ghastly of years, in many respects, draws to an end we just wanted to bring you a couple of final development entries to take a look at.

    The first is from the DC Designs F-15 C, E & I Eagle for MSFS 2020. It's been a high point of this year for us, getting to work with the wonderfully talented, enthusiastic and ever so helpful Dean at DC Designs. It really does make such a big difference.

    Anyway the joint plan is to have this released as early as possible Next Year, maybe in January if all goes to plan. For the very latest have a read of the update dated '23 Dec 2020'.

