Flybywire Simulations Releases Update To A32NX Project For MSFS

Version 0.5.1

A hotfix for the new MSFS update is now available! Thanks to our contributors and development team for their quick work. Multiple issues have been fixed, including APU and engine start, autobrake disconnecting, flap indicators, and some minor SimBrief integration bugs.

