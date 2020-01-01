  • Development Update On DCS MB-339

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-23-2020 10:46 AM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Development Update On DCS MB-339

    DCS MB-339 DEVELOPMENT UPDATE:

    As the end of this very strange year is approaching, we'd like to provide a detailed update on where we are with the DCS MB-339 project.

    Long story short, apart from major improvements in the graphics, we are rewriting ALL of the aircraft's systems from scratch, so that every system is simulated in depth including all its failure modes.

    As we have way too much information for a single post on Facebook, we have decided to share with you the latest internal development report in which you can read the current status of the module in detail.

    Development Update On DCS MB-339

    Development Update On DCS MB-339

    The pdf report is available here

    Source
    Indiafoxtecho Now Official DCS Developer

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beta boeing boundless boundless simulations canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx g1000 gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    daspinall

    Off the west coast of Scotland FL340

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    I thought I would start The Book Of Souls tour. The plane came from Iceland and delivered to Gothenburg for the start of the tour... So flying from...

    Last Post By: DominicS Today, 11:34 AM Go to last post
    jankees

    Alaska Goose

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk10007 jk10008 jk10015 jk10016 jk10017

    Last Post By: pugilist2 Today, 11:29 AM Go to last post
    jankees

    Helldiver

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk9982 jk9979 jk9984 jk9985 jk9983

    Last Post By: azzaro Today, 11:14 AM Go to last post
    jankees

    kiwi goose

    Thread Starter: jankees

    jk10028 jk10034 jk10032 jk10035 jk10038

    Last Post By: azzaro Today, 11:13 AM Go to last post