Aerosoft - Sim-wings Munich for MSFS

Munich "Franz Josef Strauss" Airport is located 28 kilometers northeast of Munich, Germany. It is a hub for Lufthansa and Star Alliance partner airlines. Munich Airport is the second busiest airport in Germany in terms of passenger traffic, while it is one of the 10 busiest airports in Europe.

A custom aerial photo was used for this add-on which was customized and color-corrected for a true display while seamlessly transitioning to the default simulator landscape.

Includes animated jetways, numerous static apron vehicles and realistic dynamic lighting for a true to life experience.

Highly detailed scenery of Munich Airport

Custom aerial photo for the airport, elaborate retouching and color-correction for a true display

Seamless transition to the default simulator landscape

Terraforming to blend airport into default elevation model

Detailed taxi, ground lines and stands according to current maps

Taxiway bridges across the access roads

Centerlines adapted on T1 (there will be an update for the construction site area as soon as the buildings are completed in real life)

Extremely detailed Munich airport buildings with interiors (airside) and all additional buildings

Complete freight area with container storage, hangars and buildings

Animated jetways

Many static apron vehicles

Realistic night time dynamic lighting

MSFS SDK materials (PBR

Note: Functional Safegates (VDGS) will be integrated as soon as there is a reliable technical solution by the MSFS SDK

