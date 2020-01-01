  • Aerosoft - Sim-wings Munich for MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-22-2020 04:58 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Aerosoft - Sim-wings Munich for MSFS

    Munich "Franz Josef Strauss" Airport is located 28 kilometers northeast of Munich, Germany. It is a hub for Lufthansa and Star Alliance partner airlines. Munich Airport is the second busiest airport in Germany in terms of passenger traffic, while it is one of the 10 busiest airports in Europe.

    Aerosoft - Sim-wings Munich for MSFS

    A custom aerial photo was used for this add-on which was customized and color-corrected for a true display while seamlessly transitioning to the default simulator landscape.

    Includes animated jetways, numerous static apron vehicles and realistic dynamic lighting for a true to life experience.

    Aerosoft - Sim-wings Munich for MSFS

    Features

    • Highly detailed scenery of Munich Airport
    • Custom aerial photo for the airport, elaborate retouching and color-correction for a true display
    • Seamless transition to the default simulator landscape
    • Terraforming to blend airport into default elevation model
    • Detailed taxi, ground lines and stands according to current maps
    • Taxiway bridges across the access roads
    • Centerlines adapted on T1 (there will be an update for the construction site area as soon as the buildings are completed in real life)
    • Extremely detailed Munich airport buildings with interiors (airside) and all additional buildings
    • Complete freight area with container storage, hangars and buildings
    • Animated jetways
    • Many static apron vehicles
    • Realistic night time dynamic lighting
    • MSFS SDK materials (PBR
    • Note: Functional Safegates (VDGS) will be integrated as soon as there is a reliable technical solution by the MSFS SDK

    Aerosoft - Sim-wings Munich for MSFS

    Purchase Aerosoft - Sim-wings Munich for MSFS
    See other Aerosoft scenery for MSFS 2020

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beta boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx g1000 gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios sofly stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    daspinall

    Off the west coast of Scotland FL340

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    I thought I would start The Book Of Souls tour. The plane came from Iceland and delivered to Gothenburg for the start of the tour... So flying from...

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 06:49 PM Go to last post
    Jarhead1971

    SkySpirit 777 Air File Edit Question

    Thread Starter: Jarhead1971

    Guys and Gals, I'm not proficient at air file editing, though in CFS2 I have manipulated some portions of the air files. I recently got my...

    Last Post By: plainsman Today, 06:46 PM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    Just Cruising Around Monument Valley

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    Airports UT25 and 05UT in the Monument Valley area of Utah and Colorado.

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 06:45 PM Go to last post
    DAVIDSTRAKA

    (KASE) Aspen, CO to (KRNO) Reno, NV

    Thread Starter: DAVIDSTRAKA

    From snow skiing to gambling. Spend that money! :cool: PART 1

    Last Post By: DAVIDSTRAKA Today, 06:25 PM Go to last post