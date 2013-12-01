FS DreamWorld Mesh Releases A Global HD/uHD Mesh For P3D/FSX

FS DreamWorld Mesh releases a Global HD/uHD (4.75 to 38m) mesh -resolution for P3D/FSX

New vendor FS Dreamworld Mesh releases a Global HD/uHD mesh, which upgrades your Simulation to the best visible elevation details that is available for any area. This is for the entire Globe bridging the gap between a global product of uniform definition and ultra-high quality local meshes, combining the advantages and offering the best of both worlds, and largely eliminating the need to buy any other mesh products.

For the entire globe you get:

All of Europe, including Turkey and most French overseas islands, but excluding Russia, Belarus, Ukraine and Moldova, in Ultra High Definition (elevation data grid of points at every 4.75 to 19 meters). THAT INCLUDES SOME HIGH RELIEF AREAS, SPAIN AND 75% OF ALPS AT 4.75m!)

The entire continental United States, Hawaii, and US Overseas islands, Alaska, Canada and Mexico at Ultra High Definition (9.5-19 m resolution).

The country of Japan at 9.5m resolution.

New Zealand at 9.5 meter resolution.

Country and regional datasets are mostly used to create the Ultra High definition mesh areas. No other mesh currently packs all this quality for these areas!

These four Ultra High Definition areas are also sold separately. Please refer to each product page for more features, and screen shots, as these apply for the same areas in this product. You are welcome to buy one of these areas and then upgrade to this Global mesh by paying the difference.

The rest of the globe is offered at 38m resolution and NASADEM is used, rather than SRTM (which is the standard for current mesh products). The advantage is that NASADEM is a reprocessing of the original SRTM data to minimise data voids, occurring predominantly in mountainous areas (which in SRTM are filled with much worse quality data), and then these data voids, which in NASADEM are a fraction of what they are in SRTM, are filled with higher quality data, like AW3dD30 or ASTER GDEM V3. Thus mountainous terrain or high relief areas outside of Europe and N. America, like the Andes or the Himalayas, will be much more accurately represented, compared to meshes based on SRTM (where rendering these areas at HD/38m would effectively be lost).

The only exceptions are Antarctica where a continent dataset is used, and offered at 152m, and Siberia North of 60_N where De Ferranti data are used and offered at 76m. However as these are at a geographic projections which makes dimensions bigger the closer to the poles you get, actual resolution is still of 38m quality

For the data, the principle of lossless compression is followed (100% quality/compression ratio), letting the mesh resampled to intelligently use compression algorithms to compress areas of flat resolution to a lower resolution, if that would mean no difference from higher resolution. This would be without the slightest loss of details across the board (that even a 99% quality/compression would entail) to save space, yet this still save massive space (for the U.S 1/3 of what it would be without these algorithms) achieving the perfect balance between quality and size.

This means High Fidelity and another way these principles are followed is that an elevation dataset source would not be resampled at a mesh of resolution lower than the source. The only exceptions are if the actual visible quality of the source dataset is lower than the nominal resolution (like NASADEM/SRTM whose nominal resolution is 30m but actual quality is 38m), or if the dataset quality is above 5m (LOD 13) which would not make a difference visually if rendered at a higher resolution (for good reason, ORBX recommends that we set mesh complexity in our Sims at 5m).

Mesh files split at the appropriate size to enable efficient loading on the Sim without impacting frame rates.

Use of multiple resolutions below the actual resolution of the mesh to enable rendering at ever bigger distances.

Ultra High definition areas are rendered at 32bit rather than 16bit, which provides sub-meter accuracy, and eliminates terracing.

This product provides the best visible elevation details that is available for any area in the world. So the door is always left open to buyers of the vendors 4 regional meshes upgrade to this Global mesh, just by paying the difference in price. This should eliminate the need to buy any other mesh product for your simulator in the future.

The creator is an expert Geographer (BSc Geography degree holder), with a lifelong (high functioning) autistic passion in maps and geospatial data, having spent hours in the 4 digits, the past 5 years and especially during the lockdown researching, creating and quality editing these mesh creations. You can read about the creator's concept, vision, experience and points of origin, in the linked blog (oldest post).

