Review: Carenado - XL560 Citation For FSX/P3D

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-22-2020  
    XL560 Citation

    Publisher: Carenado

    Alex Dickinson

    $39.95
    Carenado - XL560 Citation for FSX/P3D

    Introduction

    In this latest review I shall be looking at the Carenado XL560. The XL560, is a beefed-up version of the popular Cessna Citation and offers slightly better performance over its younger brothers. First produced in 1998, the Excel line of jets is still going strong with over 900 produced in three different variants. Carenado's version includes the Honeywell Primus 1000 avionics package, an accurately modelled weight and balance system, as well as HD and PBR textures.

    Exterior And Liveries

    As expected with any of Carenado's products, the exterior of the plane had been accurately modelled with high-quality textures throughout. Even with me being on P3D V4 I found there to be extensive uses of PBR as well as a plethora of external 3D objects. Overall, a lot of attention has been paid to the exterior of the aircraft and it really pulls off that distinctive Citation look - very nicely done. I also need to point out what a great job Carenado did with all the animations, such as the flight controls, landing gear, and flaps. All of these were animated really nicely, and as a bonus I even found the timings to be spot on as well.

    In total, Carenado have included eight liveries with their model. These included registrations from the UK, USA, Czech Republic, and Portugal. All in all, I found the liveries to have some wonderful paint schemes but alas there were no 'LITE' variants included. The 'LITE' variants of Carenado's products do not feature a 3D internal cabin, which (I believe), helps with frame rates.

