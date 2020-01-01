Orbx Releases Bastia Airport For MSFS 2020

Located on the idyllic Mediterranean island of Corsica, Bastia airport is nestled between the mountains and the sea which makes for some challenging flying conditions. As a popular holiday destination, the airport sees a mix of airline, corporate, GA traffic and helicopters and acts as a base for coastguard and firefighting aircraft. One thing is for sure though, spectacular views are guaranteed!

The scenery encompasses both the airport in complete detail, as well the surrounding area. Particular attention has also been given to the landside part of the airport where the car parking, car rental, farms and industrial area has been recreated with a high level of detail. The airport development has been based on the latest reference material and includes the brand new expansion of the terminal. The unique architectural design of the tower and terminal has been expertly captured by Matteo using extensive onsite on-site photography.

