VSKYLABS Has Completed Guimbal Cabri Version 2.0 Update

The VSKYLABS Guimbal Cabri G2 Project has just completed update to v2.0! (X-Plane 11). PLEASE READ the included 'Essentials' 'POH' which were added to the project in a dedicated folder.

Part of the new/updated features, THROTTLE CONTROL and GOVERNOR operation has been changed and it is now making use of the "traditional" 'Wing sweep' axis in X-Plane.

The major update to v2.0 is available via the included STMA Autoupdater plugin. Simply load the VSKYLABS G2 in X-Plane 11 and let it fetch v2.0!

Although the update process should be completed without any issues, the store package build was updated from v1.7 to v2.0 and it is recommended to download it and use it, to reduce the gap between the user-end progressive version updates and the store build base package.

Source

VSKYLABS Aerospace Simulations 2020 - VSL Cabri G2 Log