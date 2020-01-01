  • Gift Guide: Just Flight - PA28-181 Archer TX/LX

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-21-2020 06:52 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    Archer TX/LX

    Publisher: Just Flight

    Jennifer Kimball

    $41.99
    Buy Here

    Hello! Today's review will bring us aboard Just Flight's Piper PA-28 Archer TX/LX G1000 for X-Plane 11.

    Just Flight - Piper PA-28 Archer TX/LX for X-Plane 11

    Part of Piper's well known Cherokee series, the Piper Archer is one of the most recognizable general aviation aircraft in the world. Rugged, elegant, reliable, and comfortable, the Archer is an excellent aircraft for a variety of missions. Strong enough to withstand student pilot abuse, big enough to carry a family of four, and just fast enough to be a solid cross country machine, the Archer is all around a great airplane to own, rent, or learn to fly in.

    The Piper Archer line began its life in 1974. In its early days, Archers featured the classic "hershey bar" wing, a standard steam gauge panel, and a larger cabin than the Piper Warrior. The Archer got its tapered wing design in 1976, along with a 200 lb gross weight increase and was then marketed as the Archer II.

    The newest version of the Archer is the Archer LX which is outfitted with state-of-the-art glass panel G1000 NXi avionics and a stylish, well-appointed interior. The LX is powered by Lycoming O-360 A4M engine (180 hp), and has a maximum cruise speed of about 128 knots at 75% power, and a range of 522 nautical miles. The TX model is much like the LX, including the G1000, but is optimized for flight training operations.

    So, now that we know what we're getting into, let's go flying!

    Just Flight Piper PA-28 Archer TX/LX

    Just Flight did a fantastic job modeling this aircraft. They used tons of photographs and real-world plans for the actual Archer, resulting in stunningly realistic visuals. On the ramp, the Archer is tied down and ready for the pilot to open the doors, do a walk around, and get ready to fly. There's a neat pop-up menu that can be accessed by clicking the arrow on the left side of the screen, in which you can toggle a variety of options, including the addition/removal of wheel pants, toggling the automatic fuel switch, removing the ground elements (including the tie downs), and much more which we will explore further along this review flight.

    Just Flight Piper PA-28 Archer TX/LX

    On that same menu, among other things, there's a nifty option to open the doors in one click as well, including the baggage door. There's also a weight and balance sheet, fuel sheet, interactive checklist, and a general "on" button that fires up the engine and avionics at the same time, which gets you ready to fly right away if that's what you want.

    Just Flight Piper PA-28 Archer TX/LX

