RCStudio - Airfield Lucca-Tassigniano - LIQL

Lucca-Tassignano Airport [LIQL] is a public airport located in Tassignano (Capannori), 5 km from the center of the city of Lucca in Tuscany. The airport is a base for various helicopters and for a flying school of the local aeroclub. It has an asphalt runway (10/28) of 910 meters to host light aircraft, medium turboprop and little private jets. From here you can reach beautiful destinations in a short time like Florence, Elba Island, Venice, Milan, Genoa, Corsica and many others location.

The scenery is provided of a terrain texture correction with grass runway for gliders and paratroopers. All buildings are reproduced to be faithful to reality and we have added two smokestacks used to recognize the final runway 28.

Features

Terrain texture correction with grass runway for gliders and paratroopers

All buildings are modelled true to the original

Includes factory with chimneys for visual approach point to runway 28

Purchase RCStudio - Airfield Lucca-Tassigniano - LIQL