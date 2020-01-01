  • Just Flight Announces First MSFS 2020 Scenery

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-21-2020 03:07 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    Just Flight Announces First MSFS 2020 Scenery

    Our first scenery add-on for Microsoft Flight Simulator, Palma De Mallorca Airport, is now part of our In Development section on the web site. You can keep up to date with progress via the development updates.

    The airport is being developed by a small group consisting of two A320 pilots that are based close to PMI and are both talented software developers with previous experience within the flight sim and train sim industry.

    Just Flight Announces First MSFS 2020 Scenery

    Just Flight Announces First MSFS 2020 Scenery

    Currently it's early stages hence the fairly primitive screen shots here, but expect quick progress on this one as we enter 2021.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beta boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg robinson rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios stairport sws taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Flythrough

    General question about how graphics work in a sim like this.

    Thread Starter: Flythrough

    Hello again, I have a question about how graphics work in a sim like this and i will post a picture below. First of all the sim looks great and i...

    Last Post By: texvindictive Today, 04:47 PM Go to last post
    ac103010

    Project Opensky A330's porpoising

    Thread Starter: ac103010

    Does anyone know why my Proect O/S A330's should porpoise in the cruise. I've checked the Thomas Ruth A330's and they don't. I read that changing...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 04:41 PM Go to last post
    pilotposer

    Thank you Cal Classic and HJG

    Thread Starter: pilotposer

    Just wanted to express my gratitude to Tom Gibsons at CalClassic and the folks at Historic Jet Group for providing such good downloads for free....

    Last Post By: aerofoto Today, 04:40 PM Go to last post
    dnpaul

    Boeing 747-8 and 787 Autothrottle retard when landing with AP off?

    Thread Starter: dnpaul

    So the PMDG 747 models and the QW 787 models in FSX/P3D, when flying an approach with the autopilot off but the autothrottle still engaged, will...

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 04:39 PM Go to last post