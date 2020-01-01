Just Flight Announces First MSFS 2020 Scenery

Our first scenery add-on for Microsoft Flight Simulator, Palma De Mallorca Airport, is now part of our In Development section on the web site. You can keep up to date with progress via the development updates.

The airport is being developed by a small group consisting of two A320 pilots that are based close to PMI and are both talented software developers with previous experience within the flight sim and train sim industry.

Currently it's early stages hence the fairly primitive screen shots here, but expect quick progress on this one as we enter 2021.

