WF Scenery Update On Shanghai Pudong Scenery For P3D

WF Scenery has taken to Facebook to show off their progress on Shanghai Pudong International Airport(ZSPD)for Prepar3D. A future release for MSFS 2020 is likely as well.

Shanghai Pudong International Airport (ZSPD) is one of the two international airports in Shanghai and a major aviation hub of East Asia. Pudong Airport mainly serves international flights, while the city's other major airport Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport mainly serves domestic and regional flights in East Asia.

