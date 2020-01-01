  • Aerosoft Previews Bali Airport For MSFS 2020

    Ngurah Rai International Airport, officially known as I Gusti Ngurah Rai International Airport, is the main airport in Bali, located 13 km south of Denpasar. Ngurah Rai is the second busiest airport in Indonesia after Soekarno-Hatta International Airport. In 2018, the airport served 23,779,178 passengers.

    The airport is named after I Gusti Ngurah Rai, a Balinese hero who died on 20 November 1946 in a puputan (fight to the death) against the Dutch at Marga in Tabanan, where the Dutch defeated his company with air support, killing Ngurah Rai and 95 others during the Indonesian Revolution in 1946.

    Source
    Also available for X-Plane 11
    Also available for FSX and Prepar3D v3
    Read our review of the X-Plane version

