  Orbx Announces Paris Landmarks Scenery

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-21-2020 12:44 PM  
    0 Comments

    Paris, the capital of France, has been one of Europe's major centres of diplomacy, finance, commerce, fashion, science and the arts for the past 300 years. Paris, known for having beauty, elegance, and for being a boldly romantic city is transformed for Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Our TrueEarth team, led by the legendary Tony Wroblewski, have packaged together 200 Points of Interest (POI) with 15 high-detail POIs. These carefully selected hero-asset POIs allow you to get up close and explore, whilst still maintaining excellent performance across the city.

    The 200 medium-detail POIs are the perfect balance between quality and performance. They allow us to capture the essence of the city's unique architecture, without impacting performance.

    Other refinements, such as night lighting, custom terraforming and custom orthos brings the city to life in Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Over the coming weeks, we'll be revealing more exciting Landmarks products for Microsoft Flight Simulator, so keep an eye out!

    Key Features

    • 15 high-detail custom landmarks including Notre Dame, Pantheon, The Centre Pompidou, Ecole Militaire, and Eglise Saint-Sulpice
    • 200 medium-detail custom landmarks, balancing quality and performance
    • External night lighting for all default landmark objects, including Tour Eiffel, Arc de Triomphe, Louvre, Sacre Coeur, and Grand Palaise
    • Extensive terraforming across the coverage area, enhancing how our custom landmarks sit within the simulator's terrain
    • Flattening of the Seine River and correcting riverbank heights
    • Custom orthoimagery patches across the city to cover the blurred-out military areas in the default simulator

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

