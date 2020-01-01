  • Gift Guide: Drzewiecki Design - Washington Landmarks MSFS

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-20-2020 04:12 PM  Number of Views: 4  
    0 Comments
    Pages: Gift Guide: Drzewiecki Design - Washington Landmarks MSFS  Next

    Washington Landmarks MSFS

    Publisher: Drzewiecki Design

    Review Author:
    Michael Hayware

    Suggested Price:
    $17.99
    Buy Here

    Drzewiecki - Washington Landmarks MSFS

    Drzewiecki - Washington Landmarks MSFS

    Drzewiecki Design is a long-standing favorite in flight simulation. Since FS2004 they have been creating airport and cityscape sceneries all around the virtual world and are now the latest developer to arrive on Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Recently they released Washington Landmarks which covers the entire Washington DC area with custom hand-built buildings made to match that of the real-world city.

    Today we'll be looking at Washington Landmarks and see what it adds to Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Installation

    Installation of Washington Landmarks is simple. When purchasing from the FlightSim.Com Store, you are provided with a zip file. Run the installer, select your Community folder and it will do the rest.

    One benefit that Microsoft Flight Simulator has over its predecessors is that it does not require you to adjust any scenery library or other config files. As soon as you drag and drop, everything is done automatically, which is as simple as can be.

    Drzewiecki - Washington Landmarks MSFS

    Included is a three-page PDF manual which explains the history of Washington DC in some detail as well as information regarding the three airports that the scenery pack enhances. It is well worth a read to anyone interested in history or who wants to know more about what this add-on includes!

    1. Categories:
    2. HF,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS
      Next
    Pages: Gift Guide: Drzewiecki Design - Washington Landmarks MSFS  Next

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beta boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx g1000 gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing lionheart creations long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    Bwoinbeerr

    Callouts

    Thread Starter: Bwoinbeerr

    Hi all I have the excellent Overland 737NG aircraft, and would like to add some callouts, like V speeds and altitude.. I have dowloaded a file...

    Last Post By: Downwind66 Today, 05:12 PM Go to last post
    Skywatcher12

    Some low and slow in FS9!

    Thread Starter: Skywatcher12

    Usually do the jets but not today. Do I need or want MSFS? No. FS9 is waaaaay better! lol

    Last Post By: Skywatcher12 Today, 04:54 PM Go to last post
    orhanyavuz

    *** Antalya /TURKEY

    Thread Starter: orhanyavuz

    TURKISH AIRLINES B-787 ANTALYA TAKE OFF (FS 2020 )

    Last Post By: djfierce Today, 04:15 PM Go to last post
    tiger1962

    All I Want For Christmas Is...

    Thread Starter: tiger1962

    Last Post By: daspinall Today, 03:33 PM Go to last post