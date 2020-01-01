  • Neil's Tours - Lake District Safari for MSFS 2020

    Another taste of the English Lake District. A week long tour covering more of the area's delights from Helvellyn, Skiddaw, Borrowdale, Great Gable and much much more. Include six fictional airstrips and mostly custom made models. Also includes a 94 page PDF guide book with maps, flights and detailed descriptions of the scenery.

    The Tour

    Here we go again! After writing for FS98, FSX and lastly X-Plane 11, we have now (in my humble opinion) the best ever Flight Simulator to write for in MSFS 2020. I thought X-Plane was an improvement on FSX (which it was), but MSFS 2020 blows it clean out of the water. So like I said at the beginning--here we go again!

    This is my first real guide book covering The Lake District and I am going to spend the next few years (hopefully) flying, seeing and learning many of its many delights. If you have read my first volume Wainwright’s First Week you will already have seen a few of its delights and recognise areas we will be flying over. As the Lake District is a relatively small area we will cross and re-cross our paths many times over.

    About The Author Neil Birch

    Neil Birch is a long time flightsimmer and has been creating scenery and tours for many years, and has recently moved into supporting MSFS 2020. Neil is a pensioner who lives not far from the Lake District.

    Purchase Neil's Tours - Lake District Safari for MSFS 2020
    See all Neil's Tours add-ons for MSFS 2020
    Read our interview with Neil Birch

