Taburet – EU DEM Pack 2 – Alps – Med - East EU Terrain

The Alps and East EU terrain, transformed by editing the MSFS 2020 terrain replacing elevation files with models compiled from external sources at higher resolution. Dem packages add elevation posts points to the terrain; to further improve the appearance and shape and forms of the whole terrain you fly over. See coverage image for covered area.

There is a very talented terrain architect behind this Dem scenery (although it is compiled and put together by myself). Without his knowledge and talent this kind of scenery would not have been possible. Alps and East EU offers stunning places of natural beauty to fly over; too many to mention.

This package will make excursion flight much more interesting as the terrain is much better formed than default. Simple and easy installation; lots of fun and stunning scenery to fly over.

Purchase Taburet – EU DEM Pack 2 – Alps – Central Mediterranean and East EU Terrain for MSFS

