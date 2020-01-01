The Natural World 2021 for P3D v5 Now Available

TNW2021 is a program that upgrades all the landscaping worldwide in P3D v5 to a more detailed and varied environment. It also corrects all the autogen and 3D vegetation to look real and natural as it does in the real world.

Howard has always had a great love of the natural world and has been recreating the virtual world since 2007 to look and feel as near to the real world as is possible. The aim is not just to increase the detail in the landscaping which he has done to great effect, but just doing that doesn’t always work, it's more about removing the synthetic computer generated look which makes the pilot's flying experience even more immersive.

TNW2021 covers the whole world so no matter where you fly you don't need to buy a addon to get the area looking good giving VFR and high flying pilots a greater sense of variety and realism plus total freedom to go anywhere knowing that TNW will be there.

TNW does not have any mesh programing of its own. Howard has produced the program with only a detailed payware mesh installed (not even a airport). I make no apology for this, the reasoning behind it is to show what can be achieved with varied and detailed ground environment and a good quality mesh to produce the wow factor. The screen shots have been shot with the mesh still active in the sim; the screen shots have not been airbrushed at all.

Compatibility: Prepar3D v5.

Special offer: regular price $39.99, special introductory price $26.99.

