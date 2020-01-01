  • Ratty's Ramblings - 'Tis The Season

    By Ian Radcliffe

    For the past few months the Misfit Squadron has been doing some long group trips, meeting on Fridays and flying legs for a couple of hours at a time. We started out with a trip from Big Bear City, California to Oshkosh for the (virtual) AirVenture, and since then we've explored 1,400 miles of the coastal regions of Norway; 3,000 miles of the Great Rift Valley; and 2,600 miles around Italy. We started our latest epic flight last week, taking off from Wiley Post-Will Rogers Memorial Airport, Barrow, Alaska, the northernmost airfield on the North American mainland, and heading for (eventually) Malvinas Argentinas in the Tierra del Fuego, at the far tip of South America.

    I don't fly in the cold. It's not that I actively avoid it, more that the places I usually fly happen to be closer to the Equator than the poles, so Barrow in November was an unfamiliar experience for me. The outside temperature at 8 am was 3 degrees F, about -16 C. Now, cold is not all bad. Because cold air is denser, airplanes are more efficient: more air means more fuel in the same intake volume and hence more power, and denser air means more lift for the wings, with shorter takeoffs and faster climbs. But it does raise a new set of considerations, particularly with planes like A2A's, where they take performance modelling very seriously.

    The Mustang has an oil dilution system that you use before shutting down in cold climates; it thins the oil to make it easier for the engine to turn over next time. Unfortunately, the last place I shut down the Mustang was in Indonesia, so whether or not to dilute the oil never entered my head.

    The next consideration was priming. A2A Accusim technology models the Merlin's quirks pretty accurately, and it's easy to over- or under-prime. Normally four seconds of primer is about right for a "cold start", so I went for six, since it was really cold.

    Thus armed, I turned on the fuel pump and flicked the starter switch. The engine turned, reluctantly; I don't know if A2A model the degradation of battery performance in cold conditions but it wouldn't surprise me. After the requisite six blades I turned on the mags and got - nothing. The prop continued to turn and I gave it another couple of seconds of prime. Still nothing. I turned off the starter (you're not supposed to run it for more than 30 seconds at a time), let it sit for a bit, then tried again. And again. And again. Suffice it to say that despite various combinations of priming, mixture adjustment, and throttle setting, I managed to drain the battery without eliciting more than a few reluctant coughs.

    A quick trip to the hangar restored the battery and I set up to try yet again. Much longer prime this time, and after about twenty seconds of cranking, throttle juggling, and MORE prime I actually got the thing to fire and run. I've since learned that in the conditions that prevailed that morning the recommended priming time is of the order of TWELVE seconds.

    This flight was intended as a check flight before the start of the big trip, and an opportunity to get everything warmed up and ready to go. There was cloud from a few hundred feet above the field up to about eight thousand feet, so I decided to just go up on top, look around, and come back down. Climbing through the cloud I eventually noticed that I had lost my airspeed indication. Ah, yes - pitot heat. I turned it on.

    The ASI never came back; I assume the ice encrustation was more than the heater could handle. Fortunately, with over 1,000 hours in this plane I've developed a reasonably good feel for her, and I was able to get back to the field, let down, and land without, I'm pretty sure, exceeding any of the flap and gear limitation speeds.

    So I learned some stuff about cold weather flying, and it stood me in good stead at our first stop, Dawson City where, although it's almost 600 miles south, the temperatures are about the same as at Barrow. On the next flight, oil thinned and priming sorted out, she fired right up. And I turned on the pitot heat.

    But, for another example of my inexpertness and subsequent ponderings, read on.

