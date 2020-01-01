Aerosoft - Tailstrike Designs - Airport Reggio Calabria for MSFS

Fly to the tip of Italy’s distinctive boot shape – with Reggio Calabria. This highly detailed scenery brings you to Reggio Calabria, named after Italian Royal Air Force war-hero Tito Minniti, who was born in Reggio Calabria.

Airport Reggio Calabria for the Microsoft Flight Simulator comes with custom Sat image surrounding the airport as well as custom Terrain. Immerse yourself in this beautiful South Italian region: all major buildings around the airport have been reproduced in 3D.

Features

Custom sat image surrounding the airport

Custom terrain

Real runway slope

Airport buildings with latest layout done in PBR

Fully reproduced LICR aeroclub

Major buildings around airport reproduced in 3D

Main city buildings such as "Stadio Granillo"

Purchase Aerosoft - Tailstrike Designs - Airport Reggio Calabria for MSFS

See other Aerosoft add-ons for MSFS 2020