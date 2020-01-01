  • Aerosoft - Tailstrike Designs - Airport Reggio Calabria for MSFS

    Aerosoft - Tailstrike Designs - Airport Reggio Calabria for MSFS

    Fly to the tip of Italy’s distinctive boot shape – with Reggio Calabria. This highly detailed scenery brings you to Reggio Calabria, named after Italian Royal Air Force war-hero Tito Minniti, who was born in Reggio Calabria.

    Airport Reggio Calabria for the Microsoft Flight Simulator comes with custom Sat image surrounding the airport as well as custom Terrain. Immerse yourself in this beautiful South Italian region: all major buildings around the airport have been reproduced in 3D.

    Features

    • Custom sat image surrounding the airport
    • Custom terrain
    • Real runway slope
    • Airport buildings with latest layout done in PBR
    • Fully reproduced LICR aeroclub
    • Major buildings around airport reproduced in 3D
    • Main city buildings such as "Stadio Granillo"

