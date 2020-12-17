  • Aerosoft – Airfields East Frisian Islands for MSFS v1.1.0.0

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Aerosoft – Airfields East Frisian Islands for MSFS

    Changelog V1.1.0.0

    • Default autogen houses have been replaced by custom ones to achieve a more realistic feeling on all islands
    • Beach chairs and people crowds on beaches are now only visible from April to September
    • Correct runway indication sign will be visible at Wangerooge depending on the wind
    • Taxiway edge lights have been changed to custom objects including lighting at Borkum and Norderney
    • Ramp starts now all accept small GA aircrafts only
    • Windsocks animated in the opposite wind direction have been corrected

    About Aerosoft – Airfields East Frisian Islands for MSFS

    Discover the East Frisian North Sea islands now also in the new Microsoft Flight Simulator.

    Every single island included – from Norderney over Langeoog to Borkum – has been built with attention to detail. This gets especially clear with many striking landmarks and the color corrected Orthophoto for every airfield. There are many details for you to be explored on every single airfield.

    Aerosoft – Airfields East Frisian Islands for MSFS

    All airfields have been implemented based on over 5000 photographs and are thus very lifelike. Moreover, there is also the opportunity to approach helipads.

    Thanks to the additional HD ground layout and static aircraft that have been created individually for the region, there is nothing left to interfere with the realistic simulation flight experience.

    Aerosoft – Airfields East Frisian Islands for MSFS

    Features

    • Realistic replica of the East Frisian islands Borkum, Juist, Noderney, Baltrum, Langeoog, Spiekeroog, Kachelotplate, Memmert, Minsener Oog and Mellum
    • Color corrected Orthophoto coverage of all airfields
    • Manually tuned vegetation
    • Relevant landmarks, e.g. lighthouses, beacons, restaurants, harbor buildings, beach chairs etc.
    • Highly detailed realisation of all airfields, based on over 5.000 on-site photographs
      • Borkum EDWR
      • Juist EDWJ
      • Norderney EDWY
      • Baltrum EDWZ
      • Langeoog EDWL
      • Wangerooge EDWG
    • Custom HD ground layout with PBR materials
    • Static aircraft, individually created for the region
    • Performance optimized objects with high texture resolution
    • 3D characters
    • Additional helipads
      • Bundeswehr (German army) landing site Borkum (SAR)
      • Landing site Spiekeroog

    Aerosoft – Airfields East Frisian Islands for MSFS

    Aerosoft – Airfields East Frisian Islands for MSFS

    Purchase Aerosoft – Airfields East Frisian Islands for MSFS

