  Boundless Simulations Previews From Alderney

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-18-2020 02:42 PM  
    Boundless Simulations - Alderney for X-Plane 11

    Both myself and Ciano35 have been working on Alderney for several weeks and we have really seen it come together in that time. We aim to not only make this our best ever project, but for it to be one of the most detailed sceneries for XP11 available to date.

    The 3D custom modelling is almost complete, with all landmarks rendered in 3D with high quality textures. We have also created custom vegetation to populate the island with more realism than ever before. We have different variations of 4K trees, with their colors matched as closely to the ortho as is possible, ensuring that the dense forests and woodland areas are actually depicted with the most realistic colors instead of the generic green seen in the default scenery.

    As well as this, a lot of time will be spent perfecting the night lighting, as well as many fun details to spot around the airport and island as a whole, with objects as small as goalposts, telephone boxes and even deckchairs all modelled in 3D! It's really hard to confirm exactly, but we are estimating a release in early January 2021. The latest information can be found on our forum or web site.

