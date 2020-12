DCS Offers Free To Play

The Free to Play period will run for two weeks (22.12.20 10:00 PST - 05.01.20 10:00 PST), and it will allow you to access all DCS World modules for free with no time limitation within the two week period. Note that an internet connection is required for the Free to Play event and that Free to Play modules will not work in DCS World in OFFLINE mode.

We hope that you will enjoy some well earned free flight time, and who knows, maybe also to fall in love with your next aircraft or terrain.

Source