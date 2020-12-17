  • IndiaFoxtEcho T-45C Flight Model Progress

    by
    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-18-2020 01:56 PM  Number of Views: 1  
    0 Comments

    IndiaFoxtEcho T-45C Progress

    T-45C Preliminary Flight Model Test: We will soon have a build of the T-45 which will be good enough for an initial assessment of the flight model. This build will not have complete avionics, nor will allow the user to follow the checklist - but it is purely intended for flight model testing.

    If you have real-world stick time with the Goshawk, have some hours to spare during the holidays and are willing to help with the test please contact us by email at [email protected] - please include a short recap of your experience with this aircraft type.

    Note - this is not a beta test - it is just a preliminary flight model test and access will be tightly restricted. A proper beta test will be held later on.

    Source

    1. Categories:
    2. HN,
    3. 2020,
    4. MSFS

  • Tag Cloud

    737 747 a2a a300 aeroplane heaven aerosoft airbus app atc autopilot avro beta boeing boundless canadian xpress carenado cessna cessna 172 dc designs dcs dino cattaneo drzewiecki drzewiecki design fs2crew fs2020 fsdg fsdreamteam fsx g1000 gaya gaya simulations helicopter indiafoxtecho inibuilds just flight laminar research landing long-ez mb-339 mfs microsoft milviz mk-studios msfs msfs 2020 orbx p3d perfect flight pmdg rolling cumulus sale sierrasim sierrasim simulation simworks studios stairport taburet topskills torquesim trueearth uk2000 uk2000 scenery vatsim verticalsim video virtavia virtual airlines vskylabs vulcan x-plane x-plane 11

  • Recent Forum Activity

    leuen

    December 7, 1941 - Pearl Harbour

    Thread Starter: leuen

    These screenies should been part of a review done elsewhere about the unexpected flight of the B314 PAA 'Pacific Clipper' around the world by the end...

    Last Post By: BillD22 Today, 02:33 PM Go to last post
    mjmiller

    Disappointed

    Thread Starter: mjmiller

    I have been flight simming for over 30 years I downloaded the new sim on the first day it was available from the Microsoft store. It installed...

    Last Post By: mjmiller Today, 02:27 PM Go to last post
    BillD22

    CP-140 Aurora

    Thread Starter: BillD22

    In this series a Canadian Forces CP-140 "Aurora" takes off from runway 30 at CFB Greenwood (CYZX) in Nova Scotia for a maritime surveillance patrol...

    Last Post By: darrenvox Today, 02:15 PM Go to last post
    daspinall

    Iron Maiden World Tour

    Thread Starter: daspinall

    I decided to install some liveries, and Iron Maiden came up and I snatched it... It got me thinking, why not tick off the tour destinations listed on...

    Last Post By: NMLW Today, 01:49 PM Go to last post