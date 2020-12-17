IndiaFoxtEcho T-45C Flight Model Progress

T-45C Preliminary Flight Model Test: We will soon have a build of the T-45 which will be good enough for an initial assessment of the flight model. This build will not have complete avionics, nor will allow the user to follow the checklist - but it is purely intended for flight model testing.

If you have real-world stick time with the Goshawk, have some hours to spare during the holidays and are willing to help with the test please contact us by email at [email protected] - please include a short recap of your experience with this aircraft type.

Note - this is not a beta test - it is just a preliminary flight model test and access will be tightly restricted. A proper beta test will be held later on.

