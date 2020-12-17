  • Announcing Aerofly FS 2021 For iOS

    Nels_Anderson
    Published on 12-18-2020  
    Announcing Aerofly FS 2021 For iOS

    Aerofly FS 2021 is the latest installment of the popular Aerofly FS series for iOS. Aerofly FS 2021 packs in computer generated traffic and more features, improvements, and detail than ever before in the series with now over 200 airports from all over California, Nevada and Arizona to land at and with over 300,000 square miles to fly over you will always find something new.

    Expand your flying area and get the new regions of Southern UK and Southern Florida. Do you have what it takes to land a Boeing 777 at an international airport or to land a helicopter on a small helipad safely? You will get your chance.

    Whether you are a novice pilot or a seasoned veteran, Aerofly FS 2021 has you covered.

    23 aircraft included: Boeing 777, Airbus A320, Airbus A380, EC-135 helicopter, Robinson R22 helicopter, F-18, Dash-8 Q400, Learjet 45, C172, Baron 58, ASG 29 glider, Pitts S-2B biplane, B737-500, B747-400, F-15E, King Air C90 GTx, Aermacchi MB-339, Corsair F4U, Extra 330, BA1/4cker Jungmeister BA1/4 133, Swift S1 glider, P-38 Lightning and Sopwith Camel.

